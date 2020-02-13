Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.63.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $226.63 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.44 and a 200 day moving average of $156.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 40,218 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

