Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/26/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $30.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Bausch Health Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bausch’s Bausch + Lomb/International and Salix segments maintain momentum on the back of several established brands, such as Xifaxan, BioTrue ONEday and Bausch + Lomb ULTRA. Newer products, such as Lumify and Thermage FLX, continue to perform well too. The initial uptake of psoriasis lotion, Duobrii, has been encouraging as well. After a tumultuous period, the company started a rebuilding process. Bausch has narrowed its focus on seven products — Vyzulta, Siliq, Bryhali, Lumify, Duobrii, Relistor and SiHy Daily. These have now been launched and hence the company’s performance is expected to be strong. However, the dermatology market continues to be challenging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

BHC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $31.97.

Get Bausch Health Companies Inc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after buying an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.