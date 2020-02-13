Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British Land (BLND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of British Land (LON: BLND) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2020 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “reduce” rating.

2/5/2020 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 740 ($9.73).

1/27/2020 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/17/2020 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 661 ($8.70) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 606 ($7.97).

1/16/2020 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/18/2019 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

BLND opened at GBX 572 ($7.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 591.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 568.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

