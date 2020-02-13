Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) recently:

2/9/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

2/6/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

1/21/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/2/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

GILD stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,788. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

