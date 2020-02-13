Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ardelyx (ARDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Ardelyx is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

2/10/2020 – Ardelyx is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

ARDX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 722,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. Ardelyx Inc has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Get Ardelyx Inc alerts:

In other Ardelyx news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $252,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

