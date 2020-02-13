Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vinci (DG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vinci (EPA: DG):

2/12/2020 – Vinci was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vinci was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Vinci was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA DG traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €105.00 ($122.09). 1,114,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci SA has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($103.26). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.33.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

