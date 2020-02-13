Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN):

2/13/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

1/28/2020 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

12/27/2019 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

12/25/2019 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 823,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,270. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.