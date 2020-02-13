Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) recently:

2/13/2020 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from to .

2/7/2020 – Varonis Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

2/5/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Varonis Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

1/8/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Varonis Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $92.41. 320,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,794,000 after purchasing an additional 568,109 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

