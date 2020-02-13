Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE: GLOP):

2/7/2020 – GasLog Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/7/2020 – GasLog Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

2/6/2020 – GasLog Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – GasLog Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/23/2020 – GasLog Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.82%. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $949,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

