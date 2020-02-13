Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Update

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 341,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 348,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.31.

REPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

