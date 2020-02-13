Red Pulse Phoenix Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $832,454.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

