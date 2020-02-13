RED (RED) Price Up 117.6% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. RED has a market capitalization of $807,309.00 and approximately $245,548.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded 117.6% higher against the US dollar. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00787536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000784 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

