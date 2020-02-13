Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81. Redfin has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $26.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $3,190,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Redfin by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

