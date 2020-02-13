Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.64. 142,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $115,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,200. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

