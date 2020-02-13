Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $31.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Redfin stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. Redfin has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $60,600.00. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,200. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

