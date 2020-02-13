Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,200 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Reebonz alerts:

NASDAQ:RBZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 109,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,202. Reebonz has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Reebonz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reebonz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.