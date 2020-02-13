Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $47,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

