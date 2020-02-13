Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

