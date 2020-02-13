Relx (LON:REL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REL. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,066 ($27.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,986.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,905.96. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

