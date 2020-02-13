Relx PLC (LON:REL) Announces Dividend of GBX 32.10

Relx PLC (LON:REL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,072 ($27.26). 4,113,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,989.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,906.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

