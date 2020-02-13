Renishaw (LON:RSW) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.46).

Shares of Renishaw stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,128 ($54.30). 78,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,886.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,764.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 5.05. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

