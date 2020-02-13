Renold (LON:RNO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Renold (LON:RNO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RNO stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 14.33 ($0.19). The stock had a trading volume of 48,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. Renold has a 52 week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.48.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

