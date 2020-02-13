Repligen (RGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RGEN stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 218.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

