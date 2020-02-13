Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.73-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.81 billion.Republic Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a hold rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.01. 1,080,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,772. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

