Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Scotiabank cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.89.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.98. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.36 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

