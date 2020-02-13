Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enerflex Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.12.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.