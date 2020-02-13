Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

AN opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

