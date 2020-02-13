Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Great Canadian Gaming Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$44.37. 11,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,186. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of C$37.67 and a 1-year high of C$56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.61.

In related news, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$51,083,909.25. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$7,799,898.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,625.99. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,878 shares of company stock valued at $60,786,425 over the last quarter.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

