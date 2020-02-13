Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) recently:

2/10/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

2/6/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

12/20/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/16/2019 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,904.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,607,836 shares of company stock valued at $56,762,678 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 341,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 260,700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

