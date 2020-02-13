Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hiscox (HSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hiscox (LON: HSX) recently:

2/3/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Hiscox is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,347 ($17.72) on Thursday. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.