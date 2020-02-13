Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Industrias Bachoco (NYSE: IBA):

2/6/2020 – Industrias Bachoco was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/4/2020 – Industrias Bachoco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Industrias Bachoco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Industrias Bachoco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

1/9/2020 – Industrias Bachoco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

