Research Analysts Set Expectations for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

CRL stock opened at $171.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

