Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 13th (ABC, ABDP, ANP, AVON, BP, BREE, CHG, CINE, CIR, CTEC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 13th:

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €645.00 ($750.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LiDCO Group (LON:LID) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.50 ($5.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Renold (LON:RNO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

