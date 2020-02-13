Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 13th (AMAT, ATUS, CAT, CMI, DSCSY, MRRTY, PM, PRI, PWCDF, SOUHY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 13th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Applied Materials Inc alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $168.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $192.00.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.