Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently:

2/12/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the fourth quarter of 2019 on a mixed note with lower-than-expected earnings and a revenue beat. Globally, TAVR procedures increased on strong therapy adoption across all geographies. We are also upbeat about strong sales growth within the Critical Care segment, driven by robust demand for the HemoSphere advance monitoring platform and continued adoption of Smart Recovery. The company continued benefiting from its CASMED acquisition. Moreover, a lifted 2020 EPS guidance raises investors’ optimism on the stock. In the past year, shares of Edwards Lifesciences have outperformed the industry. Meanwhile, dismal performances within Surgical Structural Heart and TMTT segments raise concern. Also, escalating costs put pressure on the margins in the fourth quarter.”

1/31/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $236.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,656. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Corp alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total transaction of $1,754,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,085 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 907,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.