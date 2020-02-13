Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

