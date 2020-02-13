ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 748.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ResMed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ResMed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 149.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $172.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,479,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,671 shares of company stock worth $8,714,324 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

