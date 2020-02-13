Restaurant Brands International Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. 6,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,720. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

