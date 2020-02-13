Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

NYSE QSR opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after purchasing an additional 708,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 36,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

