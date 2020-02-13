ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RETO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

