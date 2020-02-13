Revathi Advaithi Sells 22,554 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Flex stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. 2,741,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,881. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Flex’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

