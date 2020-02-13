Reviewing North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF)

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stans Energy and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Stans Energy has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stans Energy and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Stans Energy and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Stans Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Stans Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

