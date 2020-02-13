Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades Sells 10,500 Shares

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $233,061.60.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56.

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after buying an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.15.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

