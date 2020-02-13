Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.80 ($127.67).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €101.15 ($117.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €89.02 ($103.51) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.53.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

