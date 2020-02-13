Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,440 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Synopsys worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 942,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $160.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

