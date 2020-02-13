Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,757 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 207.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

