Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 16,159 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of CDW worth $38,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CDW by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 41.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 784,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,678,000 after purchasing an additional 231,332 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 1,107.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 136,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average is $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,200 shares of company stock worth $7,822,604 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

