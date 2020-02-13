Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 26,743 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Ventas worth $38,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 90.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Citigroup lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

VTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

