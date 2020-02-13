Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,193 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Clorox worth $39,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.