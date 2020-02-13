Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 49,385 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 262,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.